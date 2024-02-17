First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,384 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

FBP stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

