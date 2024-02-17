Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

BDL opened at $24.90 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

