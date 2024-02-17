FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.