FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

