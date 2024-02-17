Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

FTNT stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

