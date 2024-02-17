Francisco D. Salva Acquires 333,300 Shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Stock

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) CEO Francisco D. Salva bought 333,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Azitra Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $0.25 on Friday. Azitra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
