Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $464.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 464 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($5.89), with a volume of 608256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.80 ($5.96).

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,031.25, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.65.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

