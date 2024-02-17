Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.