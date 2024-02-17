Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
