FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issued By B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.21). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.