G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.74. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

