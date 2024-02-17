Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 891,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

