Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

