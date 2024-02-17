GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

