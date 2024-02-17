GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.