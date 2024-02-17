Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,650.00

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,650 ($20.84) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($20.84), with a volume of 62533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,124 ($26.82).

Genus Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,501.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

