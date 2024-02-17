Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

