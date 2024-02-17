GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

