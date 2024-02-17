Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Shares of GL stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,003 shares of company stock worth $4,745,889. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

