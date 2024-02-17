Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.