Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOPE
Grand Canyon Education Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grand Canyon Education
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Dividend King?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.