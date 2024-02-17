Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

