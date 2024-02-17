Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.78

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 171860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

