Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

