Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.82

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 12372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Guidewire Software by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

