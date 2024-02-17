Gunner Smith Sells 7,442 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 5th, Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

