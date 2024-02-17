H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Heather Campe Sells 3,450 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heather Campe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $77.31 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Report on FUL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.