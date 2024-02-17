HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $347,760.84 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $574,859.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00.

HashiCorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.66 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

