HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.
HashiCorp Stock Down 3.2 %
HCP opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
