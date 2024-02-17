Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,350,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

