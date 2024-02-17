Head to Head Survey: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 175.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 12.10% 11.01% 2.02% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $2.04 billion 1.69 $248.64 million $1.41 14.08 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.29 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.55

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.