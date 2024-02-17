Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 380,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

