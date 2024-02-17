Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.