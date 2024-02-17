Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 191,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 144,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

