HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HRT

HireRight Stock Up 9.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of HRT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Barclays PLC raised its position in HireRight by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HireRight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $14,668,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HireRight by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.