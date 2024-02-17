Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.95

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.95 and last traded at $130.64, with a volume of 15802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.