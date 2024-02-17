Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 114 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

