H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.60.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
