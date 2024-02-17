HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.