Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,218,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Huntington Bancshares worth $46,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

