Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $417,920.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00.

On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

