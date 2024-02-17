Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of H stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.