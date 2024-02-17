Iain William Stewart Sells 53,700 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 53,700 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.18, for a total value of C$1,728,066.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:MFI opened at C$26.07 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.48.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

