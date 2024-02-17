IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.3 %

IDACORP stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

