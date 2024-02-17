IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.24

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 14727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.