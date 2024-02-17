IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of IDEX worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.07 and a 200-day moving average of $210.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

