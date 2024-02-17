Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Sells $1,493,401.83 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $253.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.17. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

