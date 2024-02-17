Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Chairman Sells $11,698,537.12 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ernest Scott Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

