Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Illumina worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.