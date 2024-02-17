Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

