Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week High at $808.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 805.80 ($10.18), with a volume of 51971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798.60 ($10.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.30).

Get Informa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INF

Informa Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 747.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,268.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.38), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($439,672.46). 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.