Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Buys $174,886.81 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 728,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 632,492 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

